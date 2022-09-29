Watertown man receives jail time for abusing wife

JUNEAU—A 57-year-old Watertown man will serve time in jail for misdemeanor battery for abusing his wife.
Dennis Saxby entered a no contest plea Tuesday to three misdemeanor counts of battery and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. A felony physical abuse charge was dismissed but it was read into the record.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger accepted Saxby’s plea and withheld sentencing and placed Saxby on probation for 48 months. As conditions of his probation, Saxby must serve 120 days in jail, maintain absolute sobriety and not enter any establishment whose primary business involves the sale of alcohol. In addition, he must undergo assessments for AODA and domestic violence and anger management along with follow through.
According to the criminal complaint, the 66-year-old wife of Saxby went to Watertown Regional Memorial Hospital at 2:42 a.m. March 3 with multiple bruises on her body and skin missing from her head. She reported her husband assaulted her at their Town of Lebanon home.
The woman told a deputy that her husband was intoxicated when he came home. She said when Saxby got home, he was upset by her calling him to let him know that he should not drink and drive. When Saxby got home the couple got into an argument with the victim over what he claimed was his wife going out too much, taking care of everyone and spending money. He began to hit her in the head and nose. He began calling her names and telling her that he no longer loved and needed her, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman said Saxby kept hitting her in the face. She said she waited for Saxby to fall asleep before going to a neighbor’s house. The woman had a broken nose and bruised hand, the complaint said.
According to the criminal complaint, Saxby allegedly originally denied anything happened, but later admitted there was a small altercation. Saxby said he had “snapped” because his wife had “pushed him emotionally.”
The couple were married in 2005, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim has since filed for divorce, according to court records.
