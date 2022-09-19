Watertown man charged with substantial battery

Mark Groh Jr.

 Contributed

JUNEAU – A 37-year-old Watertown man made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court earlier this month after being charged in an incident in which he allegedly head-butted another bar patron after being asked to move.

Mark Groh Jr. faces a felony count of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm. If convicted, he faces three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

