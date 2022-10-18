greater watertown community health

The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation is getting a massive donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Scott, a novelist and the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, announced she would give $5 million to the organization. It's "by far" the biggest donation since the foundation was created in 2015 with a $55 million gift, Tina Crave, Foundation President and CEO, told the Daily Times.

