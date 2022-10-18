The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation is getting a massive donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
Scott, a novelist and the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, announced she would give $5 million to the organization. It's "by far" the biggest donation since the foundation was created in 2015 with a $55 million gift, Tina Crave, Foundation President and CEO, told the Daily Times.
“This was a wonderful surprise,” Crave said. “This spring, we received a call from a national nonprofit consultant firm saying they were interested in our organization and that is how this all started.”
Earlier this year, Scott gave $3.9 billion to more than 400 organizations, and her total since 2019 is up to $12 billion, according to the New York Times. This week, she announced an $85 million donation to the Girl Scouts, according to multiple national outlets, but other recipients of this round of donation had not yet been announced as of Tuesday.
Crave said the donation would allow the foundation to expand its programs in housing and early care and education, in particular.
"We hope this external investment will inspire our local leader partners to continue co-investing in collaborative efforts to build strong families and communities,” she added.
Mike Sullivan, Chair of the Foundation board of directors, said in a release the foundation was honored to see such an investment in rural communities.
“We are one of very few organizations in Wisconsin to receive such an honor, and I see it as a huge vote of confidence in our community’s work to positively impact children and families," he said.
On her blog, Scott noted that approximately 60% of the grantee organizations in the spring of 2022 were women-led and 75% were led by “people with lived experience in the regions they support and the issues they seek to address.”
Crave told the Daily Times a consulting firm representing an anonymous donor interviewed the organization this spring about the Every Child Thrives program, which aligns more than 50 Dodge and Jefferson County partner agencies around the shared goals of building strong families, supporting kindergarten readiness, and promoting early school success.
“We were asked how regional partners align resources to shared goals and how the partnership utilizes data to ensure all children have the opportunity to be as healthy as possible," Crave said. "To be selected through such a rigorous vetting process is confirmation that our work is on the right track.”
The gift will accelerate the Foundation’s ability to address key priorities, including improving access to desperately-needed early care and education and increasing the supply of workforce housing, according to foundation release Tuesday.
The Foundation recently announced a $16 million investment in a 55,000 square foot former corporate center and 90 adjacent acres along the Rock River on the city’s south side. The corporate center will be repurposed to house a new YMCA Child Care and Early Education Center, a satellite Express YMCA, Jefferson County Head Start, and nonprofit and innovation co-working spaces.
The Foundation plans to transform the campus into a thriving work-live-play neighborhood that models best practices in community connectedness, health and wellbeing.
Every Child Thrives uses a collective impact approach, according to the release, to create lasting social change. The idea, it states, is to focus on the root causes underlying key health issues and to use the collaboration to make more of a lasting impact than each organization might in acting alone.
“This investment is recognition of the powerful leadership of our Every Child Thrives partners across the region,” Kathi Cauley, director of Human Services for Jefferson County and chair of the Every Child Thrives leadership council, wrote in the release. “Our work in ensuring every child gets a good start in life is profound and challenging. We would not attract this type of external investment if not for our shared commitment to community-level goals, good data to guide decision making and humble willingness to continually do better for our children and our community.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.