U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05), Sen. John Jagler (R-Watertown) and Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland will speak at this year’s Veterans Day event in Watertown, scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Turner Hall, 301 S. Fourth St.

Ron Krueger, the past commander of Watertown American Legion Post 189 and finance officer for the Watertown Veterans Council, will be the master of ceremonies.

Load comments