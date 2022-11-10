U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05), Sen. John Jagler (R-Watertown) and Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland will speak at this year’s Veterans Day event in Watertown, scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Turner Hall, 301 S. Fourth St.
Ron Krueger, the past commander of Watertown American Legion Post 189 and finance officer for the Watertown Veterans Council, will be the master of ceremonies.
American Legion Post 189, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3709, AmVets Post 35, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 63 and Bartelme-Schwefel Detachment 349—Marine Corps League will be represented at the ceremony, Krueger told the Daily Times.
There will be a presentation of the colors followed by the singing of the national anthem by Tatum Henderson, Krueger said. April Witte will use sign language for those with hearing disabilities.
American Legion Post 189 Chaplain Ward Genz will provide the invocation. Taps will be sounded following the honor guard’s gun salute.
A light lunch will be provided to veterans and their families at American Legion Post 189, 206 S. First St.
Dodgeland School DistrictThe Dodgeland School District, 401 S. Western Ave., will also provide a Veterans Day program Friday.
The Reeseville American Legion Post 190, Juneau American Legion Post 15 and Lowell VFW Post 9392 will hold a presentation for the Dodgeland students at 9:30 a.m. in the gym.
Lowell VFW Post 9392 will also sound taps and hold a gun salute at 11 a.m at the Lowell municipal building, 105 N. River St. The Reeseville American Legion Post 190 will do the same activities at 11 a.m. at the Reeseville municipal building, 206 S. Main St.
Lake MillsLake Mills veterans will have the chance to participate in multiple Veteran’s Day observances in the community’s schools.
Lake Mills Elementary School and Lake Mills High School are each hosting events to celebrate and honor veterans. Lakeside Lutheran planned activities for Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Lake Mills Elementary School Veterans Day activities will be Friday, Nov. 11. The school is inviting veterans to partake in a drive-through celebration to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Participants will line up at the United Methodist Church parking lot at 271 East Prospect Street by 10:15 a.m. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and veterans will receive a thank you bag from students as a show of their appreciation. A rain date has been set for Nov. 14.
Those interested in joining the celebration are asked to call Dom Gischia at 920-648-2338 at extension 431.
The Lake Mills High School’s National Honor Society Chapter is hosting a Veterans Day assembly Nov. 11 and invites area veterans and community members to attend.
The assembly is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the upper gym of the high school. Attendees are asked to arrive shortly before 9:30 a.m. to avoid congestion with students begin entering the gym.
During the half hour program, the Honor Society aims to “thank the veterans of our community and show our appreciation for their service.”
