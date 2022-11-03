The Waterloo School District faces such challenges as decreasing state funding, rising inflation impacting all district operations, low population growth rate, fewer young families entering the district and teacher and staffing shortages because of the pandemic.

The referendum will provide ongoing educational and extracurricular programming, address competitive compensation to attract and retain qualified staff, address operational needs across all departments, help keep class sizes smaller, help offset negative ramifications of state public education funding budget and maintain current level of services.

