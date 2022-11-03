The Waterloo School District faces such challenges as decreasing state funding, rising inflation impacting all district operations, low population growth rate, fewer young families entering the district and teacher and staffing shortages because of the pandemic.
The referendum will provide ongoing educational and extracurricular programming, address competitive compensation to attract and retain qualified staff, address operational needs across all departments, help keep class sizes smaller, help offset negative ramifications of state public education funding budget and maintain current level of services.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt is running uncontested. Schmidt is finishing his second four-year term.
In the Republican primary Aug. 9, incumbent Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, of Beaver Dam, triumphed over political newcomer Mark Colker, of Waupun.
Republican Kelly Enright is running uncontested for the clerk of circuit court position.
Enright has been in the Dodge County Clerk of Circuit Court’s office for the last 13 years, holding numerous positions within the office. She was the chief deputy clerk of court which is the position immediately under the elected clerk of court.
In Assembly District 37, incumbent U.S. Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus, will square off against Dane County Board supervisor Maureen McCarville.
Penterman, 26, won the seat in a special election in July of 2021 after State Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, won his own special election in April of 2021. McCarville, 64, has lived in DeForest since 1980. She has served two terms as a DeForest Village trustee, 11 years as the DeForest police commissioner and is in her fifth term as a supervisor on the Dane County Board.
The 37th Assembly District is bordered on the west by DeForest, on the east by Oconomowoc, the north by Columbus and the south by Waterloo and Watertown.
In Assembly District 39, incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark L. Born (R-Beaver Dam) has no opposition on the ballot. However, he faces a challenge from write-in candidate Steve Rydzewski, a Republican from Beaver Dam and political newcomer.
The 39th Assembly District covers Beaver Dam and the eastern half of Dodge County.
In Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald will face political newcomer Mike Van Someren.
The district comprises Jefferson County, a portion of Dodge County (including the cities of Watertown, Juneau, villages of Reeseville, Hustisford and Iron Ridge); Washington County; Waukesha County; portions of Milwaukee County (including Greenfield, Wauwatosa and West Allis); and the city of Whitewater in Walworth County.
Fitzgerald, 58, a Republican, succeeded James Sensenbrenner in November of 2020. He was first elected to the Wisconsin State Senate in 1994. He was the majority leader in 2019, 2017, 2015, 2013, 2011 (through July 24, 2012); and minority leader in 2011 (effective July 24, 2012), 2009, and 2007. He also served as majority leader from Sept. 17, 2004 to Nov. 10, 2004.
Democratic challenger Van Someren, 38, of Pewaukee, is a real estate and business attorney and shareholder since 2020 at Davis and Kuelthau Business Law Firm in Milwaukee. It is Van Someren's first run at political office.
Van Someren was named an NAIOP-WI Developing Leader All-Star twice; Up and Coming Lawyer in the 2019 Wisconsin Law Journal, Wisconsin Super Lawyer and Rising Star from 2020-2022, Best Lawyers in America from 2022-2023 and BizTimes Rising Star Attorney in 2022.
Incumbent U.S Sen. Ron Johnson will face Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the Nov. 8 contest.
Incumbent Gov. Tony Evers will square off against Republican challenger Tim Michels for the top seat in the state.
