Enthusiasm continues to drive events in downtown Watertown. Just ask Melissa Lampe.
Lampe, the executive director of the Watertown Main Street Program, listed a host of events happening in the city within the next few months. She shared her schedule of the events at Tuesday’s common council meeting.
“We’re working to decoratively paint the sidewalk barriers on the Main Street Bridge,” she said. “There’s also a new mural on Draeger’s Floral, which looks spectacular so far. All of the projects are in conjunction with the great work the city has been doing with the Town Square and the Main Street road surface being repaired this fall.”
Lampe said the Art on Main auction will be held only online from Sept. 12 to 22 this year.
“If you want to participate go to Jones Auction Service.com to place a bid on banner that hung downtown this summer,” Lampe said.
She said there will be an event to help restore some of the existing murals downtown. Lampe said the event — Music for Murals — will take place Sept. 24 at Turner Hall. She said the event will feature the band, Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns.
Lampe said Pumpkin Palooza is slated for Oct. 29.
“This is our huge Halloween family friendly event with the Main Street Trick or Treat,” she said.
Lampe also highlighted Women’s Only Weekend, which is scheduled for Nov. 18 to 20 and the Santa House opening, which follows the Christmas Parade of Lights Nov. 26.
