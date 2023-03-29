HUSTISFORD — Two incumbents and one political newcomer are running for three positions on the Hustisford School Board.
The three candidates include incumbents Brian Thimm and Steven Weinheimer and newcomer Jamie Kulkee, who is running for Lisa Bosse’s seat after she decided against another term.
The Daily Times sent out questionnaires to each of the candidates.
Thimm did not return his questionnaire in time for publication.
Jamie Kulkee
Kulkee, of W4212 Davidson Road, Watertown, is a 37-year resident there. She is an alumni and lifelong resident of the Hustisford School District. She is married to Thomas Kulkee and the couple have two children enrolled in the Hustisford School District.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Green Bay in Wisconsin. Kulkee is employed as a utility clerk at Hustisford Utilities.
She is the president of the John Hustis Elementary Parent, Teacher and Community group. She is also a Hustisford Soccer Club coach.
What special qualities do you bring to the Hustisford School Board?
“I have been a dedicated, active member in our school district for many years. I am eager to learn about the unique dynamics of operating a public school and feel that I will have a positive impact.”
What issues concern you most?
“The low and decreasing state aid public schools receive.”
What would you like to see Hustisford School Board members focus on?
“Ensuring that the academic and facility needs of our current and future students are met.”
Why should residents vote for you?
“I strongly believe in this community and want to see the students and the district succeed. We need to focus on building positive relationships with the community.”
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
“I want to see our district not only succeed, but thrive. Rural schools have so much to offer to students, and it is my hope that I can help the students and staff in our district continue to recognize and receive those benefits. I look forward to serving the members of the Hustisford School District.”
Steven Weinheimer
Weinheimer, of N5030 Sinissippi Point Road, Juneau, grew up in the Juneau area and moved in 2012 to the Hustisford School District. He is married to Miranda.
Weinheimer holds two associate’s degrees and holds six years of experience on the Hustisford School Board. He is a member of the Hustisford Athletic Booster Club. He said he and his wife support the Hustisford Soccer Club and the John Hustis Elementary Elementary Parent, Teacher and Community group.
He works as a corporate manager in systems administration at Mayville Engineering Company.
What special qualities do you bring to the Hustisford School District School Board?
“Passion to provide our children and our community with the best environment and programming to prepare them for an ever-changing future.” Weinheimer also highlighted his leadership skills, technological background and his willingness to learn.
What issues concern you most?
“Lack of public school funding by the state; private school voucher program; safety and security for students and staff; high quality staff retention and programming that can compete with the larger districts.”
What would you like to see Hustisford School Board members focus on?
“The critical infrastructure needs at our school to providing adequate learning environments for our students to succeed, as well as secure entries for the safety and security of our students and staff; continuing to provide top-notch programming for our students; and promoting a culture that promotes our staff to continue to excel and attract and retain quality educators.”
Why should residents vote for you?
“As the husband of a teacher, I see the importance of supporting our teachers and school and providing opportunities for all kids to achieve at high levels. My family and I are devoted to the Hustisford School District and our community. We are proud to be Hustisford Falcons and want to see this school district thrive even after our kids are out of the district.”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?
“I don’t consider Jamie Kulkee an opponent. There are two openings and two of us on the ballot. To me, she’s more of a teammate. I’m excited that she’s on the ballot. I’ve gotten to know her a bit over the past few years through the Soccer Club and events at John Hustis Elementary. She is currently the president of the John Hustis Elementary Parent, Teacher and Community group. She’s going to bring a fresh perspective to the board, and she’s invested in the success of our school and our students. She’s exactly the type of person we need. We’ve gotten a few new members over the past few years and they’ve each added a new voice and perspective. They’ve also helped us reach a new audience that we did not have before they arrived on the board. They’ve been great additions to the board.”
