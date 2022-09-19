The Federal Highway Administration has approved Wisconsin’s plan to expand its electric vehicle charging station under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure initiative.
With this approval, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation can now receive federal funding to implement the Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, stated by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
“We are seeing an increasing demand for electric vehicles in Wisconsin and manufacturers are ramping up production of electric models. Some manufacturers have goals of producing 100% electric vehicles in the future. To accommodate this growth, Wisconsin is stepping up its efforts to provide the electric vehicle infrastructure the state will need,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary, Craig Thompson said.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimated receiving approximately $78.65 million over the next five years under the National Electric Infrastructure Initiative program.
To support long distance electric vehicle trips and overcome range anxiety, NEVI funds will be used to develop a network of publicly accessible charging stations along Wisconsin’s Alternative Fuel Corridors. Currently, these include five Interstates: I-90, I-94, I-43, I-41, and I-535; seven U.S. highways: US 53, US 151, parts of US 51, WIS 29, US 2 and US 141, and all of US 8 and US 41.
Wisconsin’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan envisions placement of approximately 60 charging station locations within 50 miles of each other on Wisconsin’s designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, stated the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
