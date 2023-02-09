DEFOREST, Wis. — President Joe Biden made his first stop after his State of the Union Address in Wisconsin on Tuesday to reiterate many of the same points.
Biden was greeted with the applause of union workers at the LIUNA Wisconsin Laborers’ Apprentice and Training Center in DeForest.
Biden repeated his State of the Union message, saying “the state of the union is strong,” and pointed to the 12 million new jobs created in the last three years, more than any other president has created in four years of office, he said.
Inflation is coming down and take-home pay is increasing slightly, Biden said. Manufacturing is rebounding, and his administration is building the economy from the bottom up.
“The Biden economic plan is working,” he said.
That plan includes building the economy from the “bottom up and middle out, with products made in American with union labor.”
He spoke of the dignity of work, noting it’s more than a paycheck.
“Wall Street did not build this country,” Biden said. “The middle class did, and unions built the middle class.”
That line drew resounding applause from the assembled laborers.
Bipartisan investment in infrastructure, including the American Rescue Plan Act, has created jobs as local infrastructure projects, such as the replacement of the bridge over the Wisconsin River, and in Madison, the purchase 46 electric buses. In other areas, lead pipes are being replaced.
All of the projects translate to jobs, Biden said.
“These are good job, jobs you can raise a family on,” he said, adding the DeForest apprenticeship training center makes these jobs possible.
Biden labeled his plan a “blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America.”
Biden has proposed a new standard requiring all construction materials used in government-funded projects be made in America, so manufacturing jobs in the United State can continue to rebound and are not sent overseas. That’s part of an effort to rebuild a middle class he said has been “hollowed out,” painting a picture of small, once bustling manufacturing towns that are now a shadow of the past.
Another boost to the middle class is a proposal to lower the cost of everyday products by eliminating what he called “junk fees,” surcharges and hidden fees on airline flights, credit cards, or bank overdraft fees, and called on Congress to pass a fee prevention act.
Biden assured the crowd that any attempts to phase out Social Security, Medicare of Medicaid would be met by his veto pen, calling those phase-outs a “dream” by some Republicans that would be their nightmare.
Biden noted that United States has built its national debt over 220 years and not missed payment, a reference to potential negotiations with Congressional leaders over the nation’s debt ceiling.
“Our credit is still good,” he said.
“I can honestly say I’ve never been more optimistic about America’s future than I am today,” Biden added.
