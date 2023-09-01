St. John’s Lutheran Church and School installed three new staff members at the 9:30 a.m. worship service Aug. 27. A reception followed in the lower level of the church following the service. The three new staff members are Karla Opperman, Lisa Kieselhorst and Jonathan Gaulke.
Opperman considers it a blessing to serve as the early childhood director here at St. John’s Lutheran in Watertown. She graduated from Martin Luther College in 2013 with a degree in early childhood and elementary education. She received her first call to St. John’s Lutheran School in Red Wing, Minn. where she served for four years as their director of preschool and kindergarten teacher. While there she also coached volleyball and basketball. In 2017, Opperman accepted a call to be a director and lead teacher at Concordia Lutheran School in Eau Claire. Then in 2020 the Lord lead her to accept a call to Clovis, Calif. to begin a new childcare program there. There she helped grow a program with God’s guidance to reach out to those in the community looking for a Christian childcare. In 2023, God blessed Opperman with another call to here in Watertown, where she looks forward to working with all of the families here. Opperman enjoys taking road trips, visiting with family, being outdoors, working on the family farm, playing/coaching softball, volleyball, soccer, and basketball. When Opperman has to be inside she enjoys sewing and quilting as well as many other crafts. Karla looks to God for guidance on the call here in Watertown and ask that He continues to bless us all through His word.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.