Nov 23, 2022

Due to heavy product volumes for pre-Thanksgiving issues, some of the Wednesday issues of the Watertown Daily Times will be delivered Friday.

In an effort to help our readers and advertisers, our website is free until 5 a.m. Monday.

We sincerely apologize for this interruption and encourage subscribers to access their subscriptions online, at wdtimes.com. Our e-edition is a printed replica of the newspaper and is available now.

Thank you for your patience.

Also, please note that because it is a postal holiday, there will be no delivery of the Daily Times on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24.
