WESTFORD — A 59-year-old man died in a single vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
An initial investigation revealed the man was westbound in a 2019 GMC pickup truck on County Highway G when he approached a curve in the roadway, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver allegedly failed to negotiate the curve and drove off of the right side of the roadway. The investigation showed the truck went into a counter-clockwise spin, drove off of an embankment and overturned ejecting the man from the pickup truck.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office did not release where the man resided. The 59-year-old man was the sole occupant of the pickup truck.
A Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy, who was on patrol at 12:43 a.m., located the pickup truck near County Highway G approaching County Highway CP in the Town of Westford.
The deputy found the driver and began life-saving measures. The man was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, where he was pronounced dead by the Dodge County medical examiner.
The Beaver Dam paramedics, Beaver Dam Fire Department, University of Wisconsin Health Med Flight and the Dodge County medical examiner assisted at the crash site.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and the Dodge County medical examiner.
