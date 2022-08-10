JUNEAU — In the Republican primary, incumbent Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, of Beaver Dam, triumphed over political newcomer Mark Colker, of Waupun, who has 24 years of law enforcement experience.
While Schmidt garnered 5,671 or 74.3% of the votes with 28 of 58 precincts reporting. Colker nailed down 1,954 or 26% of the votes with the same number of precincts reporting.
“I am thankful to the citizens of Dodge County, who came out to put their trust in me as their sheriff,” Schmidt said late Tuesday. “I will continue to work to make Dodge County a great place to work, live and visit.”
Schmidt admitted his office still has a lot of work to do especially with fentanyl coming into Wisconsin and making its way into Dodge County.
“It’s a nationwide problem that has made its way into our nation,” Schmidt said. “We will continue our efforts to stop it (from coming into Dodge County).”
On the other end, Colker was disappointed.
“It is…what it is. I am very surprised,” he said. “The race was incredibly dirty. The voters spoke. That’s it.”
The race between Schmidt and Colker started off with a firecracker when Schmidt alleged that, in his role as a law enforcement officer, Colker used excessive force while questioning a juvenile and later tried to cover up the matter.
That incident occurred in April of 2002 in which Colker was involved in a use-of-force incident against a 15-year-old juvenile who had sexually assaulted a 5-year-old-girl while on a weekend pass from Lincoln Hills Correctional facility. The youth had been incarcerated for prior sexual assault offenses.
Colker was not involved in the arrest of the boy and said his only role was to escort the suspect from an interview room to the bathroom and back.
“When the suspect exited the room, I attempted to place him in an escort hold, because we were going to an unsecured area of the police department,” Colker recalled. “He pulled away from me and was yelling obscenities at me. I grabbed the back of his shirt and held onto him that way. We went to the bathroom area and I allowed him to enter the bathroom. Once he stated he could not go, we went to return to the interview room. He again pulled away from me and I again grabbed the back of his shirt. He was yelling and screaming and attempting to get away from me during the incident.”
Colker said once they were at the doorway to the interview room, Colker let go of the boy’s shirt and the youth spun toward him and Colker pushed him into the room and closed the door.
“Dale has claimed that I bounced him off the walls and threw him into the interview room. That did not happen,” Colker said. “He claims there is video footage of the incident. I did an open records request for video footage and the City of Waupun responded and said no footage exists of the incident. I was interviewed twice and told the same story. The other officer involved told three stories and, magically, his third story paints me out to be a liar and covers up what actions he took.”
Schmidt said it is his belief that Colker has lied to the public during his campaign, among other transgressions. Schmidt said Colker does not meet the core values of the sheriff’s office, or of Dodge County, in general.
Schmidt disclosed information he received as a result of an open records request with the City of Waupun and other governmental entities.
