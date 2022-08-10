JUNEAU — In the Republican primary, incumbent Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, of Beaver Dam, triumphed over political newcomer Mark Colker, of Waupun, who has 24 years of law enforcement experience.

While Schmidt garnered 5,671 or 74.3% of the votes with 28 of 58 precincts reporting. Colker nailed down 1,954 or 26% of the votes with the same number of precincts reporting.

