The Wisconsin State Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is warning that unscrupulous companies are taking advantage of recent changes in the federal student debt policy to scam borrowers.
Several changes have been made to the Department of Education policy including debt forgiveness and income driven repayment plans. These changes have led scammers to target hopeful student loan borrowers.
Student loan debt relief companies scam eager student loan borrowers by claiming they can help achieve debt forgiveness or reduce monthly payments. The State Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection stated the offers that these companies are making can typically be done by borrowers themselves for free.
The recent press release produced by the State Department Of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection warned that people with student debt should be on the lookout for upfront fees or chargers, promises that sound too good to be true, claims of a special relationship with the federal government, or requests for a Federal Student Aid ID.
Giving scammers a federal student aid ID will allow them access to the account and the ability to change contact information and payment details without the owner’s knowledge. The Wisconsin State Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection advised it can be difficult recovering an account after a scammer gains control over it.
People who are victimized by a fraudulent student loan debt relief company should change their FSA ID and account passwords. They also should contact their financial institutions to request that payments to the company be stopped, advises the State Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
