Rock River Lodge No. 108 member Joshua Presher, from left, hands Hustisford Police Chief Gregory Kaepernick a fire suppression tool.
Rock River Lodge No. 108 Brothers join in presenting a fire suppression tool to the Hustisford Police Department. While making the donation, Rock River Lodge No. 108 Brother Emil Lazich, from left, stands with Rock River Lodge members Randy Thorman, Brian Wolf, Carl Prothero, Glenn Daily, Jack Bridich, Joshua Presher and Hustisford Police Chief Greg Kaepernick and Hustisford Police Capt. Brian Ripplinger.
Rock River Lodge 108 donated a state-of-the-art fire suppression tool Jan. 5 to the Hustisford Police Department.
"The device is designed to help save lives, and the Rock River Masonic Lodge is proud to donate the fire suppression tool and contribute to our community to make it a safer place." said Lodge member Joshua Presher.
The donation was made possible by the brothers of the Rock River Lodge and the Wisconsin Masonic Foundation through the Grand Lodge F & AM of Wisconsin.
