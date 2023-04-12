Riverfest announces musical acts for this year

The Pop 2000 Tour, The Drifters, and Tommy DeCarlo, singer of Boston, are among the entertainers to perform at this year’s Watertown Riverfest Celebration, according to a press release.
The four-day band lineup includes various musical tastes aimed at attracting a diverse crowd to the festival.
POP 2000 Tour will headline opening night, hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, David Cook and LFO. Featuring performances of the decade’s biggest songs “Bye Bye Bye,” “It’s Gonna Be Me,” “All or Nothing,” “On the Way Down,” “Summer Girls,” “Come Back to Me.”
Riverfest opens on Thursday with Mariachi Voces de America, a Mariachi Band Happy Hour, that includes drink specials. Big Spoon takes the stage at 5 p.m. with a high-energy performance covering several decades of favorite rock hits, followed by the Pop 2000 tour at 8 p.m.
Friday’s evening entertainment starts with Mariachi Voces de America Happy Hour, followed by Wisconsin-native and Nashville recording artist Dan Lepien. Bootjack Road will headline the evening, playing country, rock and some surprise jams from today’s top artists. The evening concludes with the festival’s first ever PyroMusical Fireworks Show, a fireworks and laser light display that is choreographed to music.
DJ Shawna has made her presence felt on a national and international scale as DJ for major opening acts such as Lizzo, Ani DeFranco and Jonas Blue and is best known for being the Milwaukee Bucks Official DJ. Shawna will be bringing the play the Main Stage on Saturday afternoon along with the Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers. This team of daredevils perform all around the world with their innovative style and highflying trampoline dunking along with their beloved mascot, Bango.
Saturday’s lineup continues with crowd-favorite Pat McCurdy, bringing his improvisational comedy, music and audience interaction to the park starting at 3:45 p.m. 33RPM hits the stage at 6:30 p.m., recreating the best classic rock ever recorded, from Aerosmith, Journey, Rush and Led Zeppelin.
The evening is headlined by Tommy DeCarlo and members of the Dennis DeYoung Band. Tommy is lead singer for the rock band Boston, and has performed on every tour since 2008. He will be performing classic rock hits from the ’70s and ’80s with a top band of touring professionals featuring August Zadra and Jimmy Leahey of the Dennis DeYoung Band. Zadra and Leahey will open with a collection of Styx rock classics.
Festival favorite Big Al & The Hi-Fi’s will take the audience back in time to surf boards and sock hops, when they kick-off the music at noon Sunday. The festival concludes with The Drifters, one of Rock and Roll’s founding vocal groups and rated in Rolling Stone Magazine’s “Greatest Rock and Roll Performers,” performing some of the most recognizable classics such as “Under the Boardwalk,” “Stand by Me,” “There Goes My Baby” and “This Magic Moment.”
Watertown Riverfest runs Aug. 10-13. In addition to musical acts, the event includes a carnival midway, craft fair, car show, roving entertainment, chainsaw carving demonstrations and auction, and a long list of area restaurants and food trucks onsite. Admission to the event is free, and free shuttle buses will be available at various locations throughout the city.
More information is available online at watertownriverfest.com, and on the Watertown Riverfest Facebook and Instagram pages.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.