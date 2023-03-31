Retired teacher in Watertown School Board race

There are four people running for three seats on the Watertown School Board.
The candidates include incumbents Michael Higgins and Diana Johnson. The others are Fred Jandt and write-in candidate Dan Voeltner.
Current school board member Doug Will filed his non-candidacy paperwork.
The Daily Times sent out questionnaires to each of the candidates. Johnson’s questionnaire follows.
Diana Johnson
Johnson, of N8550 County Road E, Watertown, has lived in the city for 23 years. She is married to Rod Johnson.
She holds a bachelor’s of science degree in education with a major in elementary and middle school education with minors in math and Spanish. She also holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.
Johnson is the chief financial officer for Automated Machinery Services.
What special qualities do you bring to the Watertown School Board?“I am a retired teacher with almost 25 years of teaching spanning elementary, middle and high school teaching. I have also worked with 20 to 30 school districts across the Midwest to help improve their math program. As a former teacher, I am very comfortable talking about programs and needs throughout the district. I can and have done a good job explaining information (translating the teacher-speak) to my fellow board members. Additionally, my family owns a farm and we own a business. This helps me to look at topics and ideas from a financially responsible lens, as well.”
What issues concern you most?“Our districtwide scores in reading and math have not improved as an overall district in the last 10 years. Our teachers are working hard to help students achieve. I am confident that our teachers want their students to do the best possible. I believe we need to provide our staff the training and opportunities to help them to work smarter and not harder.
“I also believe that our students need to experience productive struggle on a daily basis because during that productive struggle is when learning occurs. I believe that as we improve our teaching in reading and math, our students will do better not only in school but in life.”
Why should residents vote for you?“I am a retired teacher who still has a lot to give back to students. I will always advocate for the students. I will also continue to advocate for the needs of the teachers, while understanding there is a budget to maintain. I am not afraid to verbalize my thoughts/ideas on given topics. I listen when it’s time to listen and I speak up when it’s time to speak up.”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?“Kids are my passion. As a former teacher, I am familiar with the happenings both in and out of the classroom. I am good at explaining teacher language and programming to my fellow board members, and because I have been in the schools, I believe that I can ask the right questions to help our programs.”
