JUNEAU — As nine people spoke Tuesday night to share their opinions on Dodge County’s proposed 2023 budget their message was clear - no additional taxes.
Most of those who did comment, spoke out against the addition of $1.9 million in the county’s debt service levy. Some supervisors agreed.
Dodge County Administrator Cameron Clapper said the debt service levy refers to the increase in property tax levy collected specifically to pay the debt service.
That move was suggested so sales tax dollars could be freed up for operational expenses, Clapper said. Either way, the debt will be paid; the question becomes where the money would come from and whether other expenses would be cut to prevent the additional levy.
Final budget adoption is scheduled for Nov. 15.
If approved as presented, the debt service tax levy would add 22 cents to the county’s tax rate.
Some citizens oppose the move, citing rising inflation and increased costs that are already causing financial hardships.
Clapper characterized the complaints as a misunderstanding of what has already been spent.
“We borrowed money in prior years for significant infrastructure improvements,” he said. “We have to pay the principal and interest payments annually on that debt until we pay it off.”
Clapper said supervisors might want to revert back to using the county’s sales tax exclusively for capital improvements.
“The challenge is when we have federal dollars to spend we have to maneuver our existing funding sources to make sure those federal dollars go toward things they can go to by law,” Clapper said. “Either they’re (the supervisors) going to allocate those sales tax dollars that would’ve gone to operations to some kind of fund balance or they’ll have to consider some other project where those sales tax dollars can be used.”
He said the debt service levy is $1.9, million which the county board will be looking at charging to Dodge County residents through a debt service tax levy.
“It’s nothing dishonest,” he said. “It’s taking dollars specifically for debt service from the public and leaving all other revenues received from property tax for other operations and expenses.”
Town of Hubbard resident Ross Purdy questioned the need for an $840,000 emergency management vehicle.
“It’s supposed to be fancy with push out sides and a bathroom,” he said. “It sounds like a vacation motorhome. Why do we need such fancy new equipment when our old equipment barely has surface rust on it.”
Purdy said the vehicle has been used about a half of a dozen times. He said the $840,000 could be used for maintenance of the county roads.
Purdy also spoke about the highway department’s need for $2 million to purchase four new plow trucks, two foreman utility trucks and other equipment.
“This is some real lavish spending,” Purdy said. “You need to take a real good look at this budget and eliminate the extravagant spending.”
Juneau resident Melissa Frievalt said she, too, was against the use of the debt levy to balance the budget. She also didn’t want to see her property taxes jump to fund the increases within the budget.
“Real estate tax assessments were recently completed for many citizens, including myself,” she said. “The assessments took a great hike meaning my property taxes took a great hike. To layer another increase on top of this is just incredulous.”
Frievalt said she has a job and pays taxes, but when inflation and the price of goods rise, she adjusts her budget.
“I do not increase my debt,” she said. “I believe it is the fiscal responsibility of this board to balance the budget and not to inflate the budget.”
She did not offer any specific cuts but suggested supervisors should consider the economy of the nation as a whole.
“It’s your opportunity to take a stand for fiscal responsibility and provide some relief for the citizens of Dodge County,” she said.
Supervisor Michael Butler said the board needs to listen to their constituents and create a budget that takes their opinions and financial positions into consideration.
“We got a crowd here of people that basically told us what they need, and they need us to be responsible,” Butler said. “The only way we as a county board can be responsible is if we know what are needs and what are wants. Why don’t we get a list of the needs and wants and this budget should take about 10 minutes to figure out how we’re going to do it.”
Supervisor Jeff Breselow agreed.
“We need to balance our budget, but we need to be smart with our spending,” he said. “The people deserve it. We’re here to work for and to serve the people. Let’s get it done without a debt levy.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.