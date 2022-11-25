Rep. Will Penterman honored with WMC’s Working for Wisconsin award
Buy Now

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce director of Tax, Transportation and Legal Affairs Evan Umpir presents Rep. William Penterman of the 37th Assembly District with WMC's Working for Wisconsin award. The 37th Assembly District is bordered on the west by DeForest, on the east by Oconomowoc, the north by Columbus and the south by Waterloo and Watertown.

MADISON – Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) – the combined state chamber of commerce and manufacturers’ association – presented Rep. Will Penterman with a Working for Wisconsin award. Rep. Penterman was honored for his work during the most recent legislative session.

The Working for Wisconsin Award recognizes legislators who supported specific pro-growth policies and earned a high rating on WMC’s biennial legislative scorecard.

Load comments