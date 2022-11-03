Incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark L. Born (R-Beaver Dam) has no opposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Assembly District 39.
However, he faces a challenge from write-in candidate Steve Rydzewski, a Republican from Beaver Dam and political newcomer.
The 39th Assembly District covers Beaver Dam and the eastern half of Dodge County.
Born first took office in January of 2013. His term ends Jan. 3, 2023. If elected, this would be Born’s fifth term. The term is for two years.
He is a member: Downtown Beaver Dam, Inc.; Friends of Horicon Marsh; Dodge County Historical Society (vice president); Leadership Beaver Dam Steering Committee; Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association (former vice president); Republican Party of Dodge County (former chair); Beaver Dam Elks Lodge 1540; Trinity Church United Methodist, Beaver Dam. Beaver Dam Fire and Police Commission, 2003–05; Beaver Dam City Council, 2005–09.
He is running on five points: secure elections, secure rights for medical freedom, improve the educational system, protect the First and Second Amendment rights and cut taxes and wasteful spending, according to his campaign’s Facebook page.
This is his second run at political office. He ran for a position on the Beaver Dam School Board in April of 2022, but was unsuccessful.
Rydzewski is a board directors volunteer for the Swan City Ice Skaters. He also serves on the workforce and education committee for the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association.
He works full-time for ProActive Solutions in Green Bay.
