Reeseville man sentenced to eight years in stabbing

JUNEAU — A Reeseville man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday for stabbing another man in the back of the neck last summer.
Jose Enrique Damian Pineda, 22, appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow.
Snow also sentenced Damian Pineda to four years of extended supervision.
As part of his sentence, Damian Pineda must maintain absolute sobriety. He may not enter into any establishment whose primary purpose involves the sale of alcohol. He may not possess or consume any illegal drugs nor possess any drug paraphernalia. He may not engage in verbal threats or assault behavior to any person, animal or object including physical, sexual, emotional or financial abuse.
Damian Pineda must also not contact the victim. He must maintain employment, obtain his GED and complete an AODA assessment.
He was found guilty in January of a felony count of attempted first-degree reckless endangerment of safety with the use of a dangerous weapon.
Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Reeseville Acres Mobile Home Park at 7:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of an intoxicated man who had stabbed another man and then went into the victim’s mobile home. The man, who was later identified as Damian Pineda, cooperated with authorities, dropped the knife and was arrested, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.
While a deputy was leaving, he could see a large wound on the back of the victim’s neck and head area. Damian Pineda had cuts on his hand, too, according to the complaint.
Damian Pineda told authorities he had consumed one to four alcoholic drinks. He submitted to a preliminary breath test, which resulted in a reading of .126. The legal limit of intoxication in Wisconsin is .08.
The victim was taken by ambulance to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison and was later released the same night..
The victim told deputies he had come back from fishing and was cleaning fish when Damian Pineda came from behind and stabbed him in the back of the neck. A witness told deputies that Damian Pineda threatened the victim in the past in addition to getting into an altercation with their brother in their past, according to the complaint.
Deputies talked with Damian Pineda, who said that he went outside to see what the victim was doing. He then went to his car and got the knife from his trunk and went back to the trailer. He allegedly said he attacked the victim while they were on the porch. He said the two did not speak before the attack, but he was upset when he saw the victim cutting fish on the porch.
