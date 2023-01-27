Reeseville man found guilty of stabbing another man in the neck

Jose Enrique Damian Pineda

JUNEAU — A 22-year-old Reeseville man was found guilty on Wednesday of charges related to stabbing another man in the back of the neck three times.

Jose Enrique Damian Pineda entered a no contest plea to a felony count of attempted first-degree reckless endangerment of safety with the use of a dangerous weapon. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia accepted the plea and found him guilty. All other counts in the case were dismissed but were read into the record.

Load comments