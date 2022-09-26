Reeseville man enters not guilty plea to stabbing

JUNEAU – A 21-year-old Reeseville man entered a not guilty plea to charges of allegedly stabbing another man in the back of the neck three times.
Jose Enrique Damian Pineda is charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree reckless endangerment of safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery while intending harm, armed burglary and disorderly conduct. If he’s found guilty of the substantial battery count, which has the highest penalty, he could face five years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.
Damian Pineda appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow late last week for his arraignment.
According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Reeseville Acres Mobile Home Park at 7:50 p.m. Aug. 6 for a report of an intoxicated man who had stabbed another man and then went into the victim’s mobile home. The man, who was later identified as Damian Pineda, cooperated with deputies, dropped the knife and was taken into custody.
While the deputy was leaving, he witnessed a large wound on the back of the victim’s neck and head. The deputy also found cuts on Damian Pineda’s hand.
Damian Pineda said he drank one to four alcoholic beverages. He submitted to a preliminary breath test, which resulted in a reading of .126. The legal limit of intoxication in Wisconsin is .08.
The victim was taken by ambulance to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison and was released from the hospital the same day.
The victim said he had come back from fishing and was cleaning fish when Damian Pineda came from behind him and stabbed him in the back of the neck, according to the criminal complaint.
A witness told deputies that Damian Pineda had a drug addiction and that Damian Pineda had threatened the victim once before in addition to getting into a fight with their brother in the past, the complaint stated.
Deputies talked with Damian Pineda, who said that he went outside to see what the victim was doing. He then went to his car, retrieved his knife from the trunk and went back to the trailer.
He allegedly said he attacked the victim while they were on the porch. He said the two did not speak before the attack, but he was agitated when he found the victim cutting up fish on the porch, according to the complaint.
Damian Pineda has a telephone scheduling conference slated for Nov. 2 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
