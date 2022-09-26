Reeseville man enters not guilty plea to stabbing

Jose Enrique Damian Pineda

 Contributed

JUNEAU – A 21-year-old Reeseville man entered a not guilty plea to charges of allegedly stabbing another man in the back of the neck three times.

Jose Enrique Damian Pineda is charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree reckless endangerment of safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery while intending harm, armed burglary and disorderly conduct. If he’s found guilty of the substantial battery count, which has the highest penalty, he could face five years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.

Load comments