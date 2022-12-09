Reeseville man, accused of stabbing man, found competent to stand trial

JUNEAU—A 21-year-old Reeseville man, whom authorities said stabbed another man in the back of the neck three times, was found competent to stand trial on Tuesday.
Jose Enrique Damian Pineda is charged with felony counts of attempted first degree reckless endangerment of safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery while intending harm, armed burglary and disorderly conduct, according to court records.
Damian Pineda appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow on Tuesday. The defense requested the competency examination on Nov. 8, according to online court records. Both Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg and defense attorney Katherine Marie Findley received the report. The defense did not contest the report’s findings.
If Damian Pineda faces up to five years of initial confinement and 15 years of extended supervision on conviction.
He entered a not guilty plea to the charges Sept. 21.
Damian Pineda currently remains in the Dodge County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Reeseville Acres Mobile Home Park at 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 6 for a report of an intoxicated man who had stabbed another man and then went into the victim’s mobile home, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies arrested Damian Pineda, who cooperated with authorities, dropped the knife and was arrested.
A deputy observed a large wound on the back of the victim’s neck and head area. Damian Pineda had cuts on his hand, too, according to the complaint.
Damian Pineda told authorities he had consumed as many as four alcoholic drinks. He submitted to a preliminary breath test, which resulted in a reading of 0.126. The legal limit of intoxication in Wisconsin is 0.08.
The victim was taken by ambulance to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison and was later released the same night, the complaint reads.
The victim told deputies he had come back from fishing and was cleaning fish when Damian Pineda came from behind and stabbed him in the back of the neck. A witness told deputies that Damian Pineda threatened the victim in the past in addition to getting into an altercation with his brother in the past, according to the complaint.
Damian Pineda told deputies he went outside to see what the victim was doing. He then went to his car and got the knife from his trunk and went back to the trailer. He allegedly said he attacked the victim while they were on the porch. He said the two did not speak before the attack, but he was upset when he saw the victim cutting fish on the porch, deputies wrote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.