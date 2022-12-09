Reeseville man, accused of stabbing man, found competent to stand trial

Jose Enrique Damian Pineda

JUNEAU—A 21-year-old Reeseville man, whom authorities said stabbed another man in the back of the neck three times, was found competent to stand trial on Tuesday.

Jose Enrique Damian Pineda is charged with felony counts of attempted first degree reckless endangerment of safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery while intending harm, armed burglary and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

