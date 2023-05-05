Police seek driver in crash with motorized scooter The Daily Times Staff Ed Zagorski Author email May 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watertown police a searching for a motorist who was involved in a crash with a person riding a scooter earlier this week, according to the department’s social media accounts.The incident occurred at 11:45 a.m. Monday when a person was riding a motorized scooter on Stimpson Street while crossing South Church Street.Watertown police said in their Facebook post the scooter was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck.The person on the scooter was not injured, but the scooter was damaged.The driver of the pickup truck did stop to make sure the person on the scooter was alright, but the police would like to speak to the driver of the truck.If anyone witnessed the crash or can provide any information to identify the driver of the truck they are encouraged to contact police with the reference number 23-5934.The investigation remains active.Anyone with information on this or other crimes can call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660 or report it anonymously by texting “WTTN” and your tip to Tip411 (847411). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Plein air pastels project brings artists to Jefferson park Pam Chickering Wilson May 3, 2023 Lifestyle Watertown’s Farmers Market opens Tuesday at Riverside Park Nicole Eithun neithun@wdtimes.com Apr 28, 2023 Local News As weather turns, Azatalan offers hiking and a sense of history's mysteries Brian O’Connor boconnor@dailyunion.com Apr 27, 2023 Local News In Bloom Daily Times Staff Apr 27, 2023 Trending Now Amachree: ‘It’s a weak victory for them’ Watertown holds third Whiskey and Wine Walk Police called to domestic dispute, standoff Discussion scheduled on 'neighborhood plan' for former Bethesda Lutheran Campus Town of Ashippun celebrates historian Stocks Market Data by TradingView
