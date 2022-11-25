JUNEAU—Three people have been charged in connection with a drug bust in Juneau this week that recovered nearly five pounds of methamphetamine and more than $50,000.
The Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit led an investigation just before noon Tuesday and executed a search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Ave., Apt. 1, according to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation revealed drug ties back to the Mexican drug cartels, according to the release.
“This is a disturbing reality that major drug operations south of our country’s southern border are having a direct impact on drug use and overdoses here in Wisconsin,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt wrote in the release.
As a result of the investigation and the drug seizure, the three individuals made their initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Francisco Javier Gonzalez Diaz, 40, of Juneau, faces three felony counts for manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, one count of possession with intent to deliver amphetamine or methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.
Kaila Brenholt, 34, of Juneau faces a felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking face and could up to 1 1/2 years of initial confinement and two years of extended supervision if convicted of the felony.
Raul De La Garza, 51, of Beaver Dam faces three counts of manufacturing or delivering amphetamine. He could face up to 25 years of initial confinement and 15 years of extended supervision if found guilty of one of the felony counts.
If Diaz is found guilty of one of the counts of manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, he could face up to 25 years of initial incarceration and 15 years of extended supervision.
He was placed on a $1 million cash bond with conditions that he has no contact or communication with his cohorts and not leave the state, according to online court records.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1.
Brenholt was placed on a $2,500 cash bond with conditions that she may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the co-defendants and that she does not use or possess controlled substances or drug paraphernalia or be in the presence of anyone else who does, according to online court records.
Her preliminary hearing is Jan. 5.
De La Garza was placed on a $250,000 cash bond with conditions he does not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the co-defendants and that he does not use or possess any controlled substances or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone else who does.
His preliminary hearing is Jan. 5.
As a result of the search warrant, 4.9 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.1 pounds of marijuana and $51,907 in alleged drug money were seized. Two vehicles used in the felonies were also confiscated.
The drug enforcement was led by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Beaver Dam and Juneau police departments, and the Jefferson County Drug Task Force also assisted with the investigation.
