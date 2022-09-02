Okauchee man placed on probation for role in Ashippun gas station burglary

JUNEAU — An Okauchee man was placed on probation for one-and-a-half years for his role in burglarizing an Ashippun gas station.
Blaise Bateman, 31, entered a no contest plea Tuesday to a felony county of burglary in Dodge County Circuit Court. Ethan Eau, 25, of Pewaukee is facing similar charges for his alleged part in the burglary.
Bateman was also ordered to pay $63.87 in restitution. He is also not allowed on the premises of the gas station. Bateman must also provide a written apology to his probation agent within 30 days, and provide a DNA sample.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the business in December 2022 after an employee noticed a door pried open and two individuals in the utility room. The two men both ran when the store alarm sounded.
Two gas cans valued at $28.98 and a funnel estimated at $7 were taken from the store, the complaint stated.
Video surveillance captured a car with front-end damage and steam coming from the engine pull up to the gas station. Another car also pulled up and the two men began looking for fluid to fill the damaged car’s radiator, the complaint stated.
The video also showed the men force their way into the gas station, the complaint stated.
Rau, who was identified from the video footage, told investigators Bateman was his accomplice. Both of the men allegedly admitted to entering the business, but Rau did say he did not remove anything from the business. However, Bateman allegedly told investigators Rau took a funnel from the gas station.
Rau has a telephone scheduling conference scheduled for Sept. 15 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.