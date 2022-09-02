Okauchee man placed on probation for role in Ashippun gas station burglary

Blaise Bateman

JUNEAU — An Okauchee man was placed on probation for one-and-a-half years for his role in burglarizing an Ashippun gas station.

Blaise Bateman, 31, entered a no contest plea Tuesday to a felony county of burglary in Dodge County Circuit Court. Ethan Eau, 25, of Pewaukee is facing similar charges for his alleged part in the burglary.

Load comments