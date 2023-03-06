JEFFERSON — The 36-year-old man arrested on gun and drug charges Wednesday after a foot chase with Watertown police officers was identified as Devon Robinson, 36, of Milwaukee, authorities said.

Robinson was charged Friday in Jefferson County Circuit Court. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a second and subsequent offense; possession of THC, a second and subsequent offense; possession of a firearm by a felon and three counts of felony bail jumping.

Load comments