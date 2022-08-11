In the Republican primary for governor, Tim Michels earned 47.2% of Tuesday’s vote count, challenger Rebecca Kleefisch grabbed 42% of the ballots cast. While Timothy Ramthun earned 6% of the votes, Kevin Nicholson tallied 3.6% and Adam Fischer earned 1.2% of the total votes.
Michels will now face Democrat Tony Evers, the incumbent for the top seat in the state on Nov. 8.
In the Republican primary for governor in Dodge County, Michels earned 9,441 of the votes as Kleefisch grabbed 35.2%; Ramthun, 4.4%; Nicholson, 2%; and Fischer, .74%.
The Dodge County results are shown parenthetically after the state results.
In the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, Mandela Barnes topped the field with 77.8% (77.8%) votes and Alex Lasry gained 8.9% (9%); Sarah Godlewski, 8.1% (8.3%); Tom Nelson, 2.2% (2%); Steven Olikara, 1.1% (1%); and Darrell Williams, 0.7% (0.6%), respectively.
Across the aisle, in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate, incumbent Ron Johnson nailed down 83.7% (81%) of the votes with his challenger, David Schroeder tallied 16.3% (19%) of the ballots cast.
Barnes will square off against Johnson for the position Nov. 8.
In other election results:
While Eric Toney won the Republican nomination for attorney general with 37.5% (35%), challengers Adam Jarchow earned 36.9% (39%) and Karen Mueller tallied 25.6% (26%) of the votes.
Toney will face Democratic challenger Josh Kaul Nov. 8.
In the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, Roger Roth topped his race with 30.1% (31%) of the votes. While Patrick Testin earned 18.4% (15%); Cindy Werner, 13.6% (13%); Jonathan Wichmann, 13.3% (18%); Will Martin, 9.2% (7%); and Kyle Yudes, 5.4% (4%).
In the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez earned 76.5% (79%) of the votes over Peng Her grabbed 23.5% (22%) of the ballots.
Rodriguez will face Roth in November.
In the Democratic primary for secretary of state, incumbent Doug La Follette nailed down 63.6% (66%) of the votes over Alexia Sabor’s 36.4% (34%).
In the Republican primary for secretary of state, Amy Loudenbeck tallied 46% (45%), Jay Schroeder, 40% (41%) and Justin Schmidtka, 14% (14%).
La Follette will face Loudenbeck in November.
In the Democratic primary for state treasurer, Aaron Richardson, 38.4% (42%); Gillian Battino, 36.3% (21%) and Angelito Tenorio, 25.3% (37%).
In the Republican primary for treasurer, while John Leiber earned 66% (70%) of the votes cast, Orlando Owens tallied 30% (34%) of the votes in the state and Dodge County, respectively.
Richardson will square off against Leiber in the general election in November.
