In the Republican primary for governor, Tim Michels earned 47.2% of Tuesday’s vote count, challenger Rebecca Kleefisch grabbed 42% of the ballots cast. While Timothy Ramthun earned 6% of the votes, Kevin Nicholson tallied 3.6% and Adam Fischer earned 1.2% of the total votes.

Michels will now face Democrat Tony Evers, the incumbent for the top seat in the state on Nov. 8.

