TRENTON — A Mazomanie woman is facing multiple charges after she fled from a traffic stop in her car, drove in a deputy’s squad car and then fled from authorities on foot in a cornfield.
A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant stopped the woman’s vehicle at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 151 near Redwood Road in the Town of Trenton.
While the sergeant was conducting the traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Autumn Gernon, 42, of Mazomanie, fled from the stop in her vehicle. She went northbound to County Highway M, hit a sergeant’s squad car after losing control of her car and then crashed on Milligan Road into a cornfield, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Gernon fled on foot into the cornfield. Law enforcement did not find her Tuesday night., and was not located for two days.
A K-9 unit tried searching for the woman and a drone was later deployed, but because of the difficulties of tracking the woman in a cornfield, deputies were not able to take her into custody.
During Wednesday’s afternoon hours, a woman matching the description of Gernon was spotted in the Waupun-area. However, following an extensive search, she was not found. A notice was sent to the community aboutGernon through the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office social media app.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 3:53 a.m. Thursday of a woman yelling for help at Landall’s Trailer Park, 916 S. Madison St., Waupun. The woman was identified as Gernon and was arrested.
Multiple charges will be sent to the Dodge County district attorney’s office, including a felony charge for fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.
The Waupun Police Department, Beaver Dam Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in this incident.
