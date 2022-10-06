Watertown Zoning and Floodplain Administrator Jacob Maas worked until the 11th hour Tuesday before settling into his new position Wednesday with Menomonee Falls as their new zoning administrator.
Maas, who attended Watertown’s Common Council meeting Tuesday, added clarity to two zoning issues, both of which are intended to ease the process for adding or upgrading features on existing properties.
The first would be removing the requirement of a conditional use permit for residential accessory structures exceeding 1,000 square feet or for those residences having greater than two accessory structures on its property. The second is allowing electronic message centers within the residential setback if it is replacing a compliant backlit or internally-illuminated sign.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said all of the comments will be taken into consideration and sent back to the city’s plan commission which meets next week.
The accessory structures allow individuals to store their things inside, Maas said.
“I know there are properties that are 40,000 square feet, which would give you a 4,000-square-foot possibility of a garage, which may exceed a residential principle structure,” Maas said. “The reality is we don’t have a lot of storage issues here in the city. We really have a limited ability to deny a conditional use permit when it comes to the plan commission and because of that, we have been pretty much granting them as they come to us.”
Maas said the new electronic message center can’t be greater than 110% of the square footage of the original backlit or internally-illuminated sign.
“The City of Watertown has a lot of backlit or illuminated signs, especially within a lot of institutional land use areas,” Maas said. “Some of them include a lot of the churches in this community that have backlit signs.”
Maas said there’s a trend to electronic message centers.
“This just provides the allowance to convert those signs into electronic message centers,” he said.
However, Maas said electronic message centers can only change their message once every 60 seconds. He said the message centers must also have a sensor on the electronic message so they don’t exceed the ambient light of that nighttime period.
Larry Gaugert of Watertown voiced his support for the proposed ordinance, which involves the electronic message center at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where he is a member.
“The passage of this ordinance we feel will have a direct positive impact on our efforts to update our street sign located at the church entrance and maximize the benefit of the information area already on the current sign,” Gaugert said.
