Duane Nelson was up late watching television on the evening of Feb. 19 when he saw the cop cars.

Nelson, 79, has lived alone in a house in the 200-block of Division Street ever since his wife died in 2020. He’s up late some nights, and he figured the cop cars were responding to some nearby apartments, so he didn’t think much of the flashing red-and-blue lights outside his house around 11 p.m..

