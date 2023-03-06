Duane Nelson was up late watching television on the evening of Feb. 19 when he saw the cop cars.
Nelson, 79, has lived alone in a house in the 200-block of Division Street ever since his wife died in 2020. He’s up late some nights, and he figured the cop cars were responding to some nearby apartments, so he didn’t think much of the flashing red-and-blue lights outside his house around 11 p.m..
Then his doorbell rang.
“There’s cops,” he said. “They want me to come out on the porch.”
In the darkness, he couldn’t make out whether the officers were armed, but he followed verbal commands to come out on the porch. As he did, he spotted other police officers standing to his left and right up against his house. He wasn’t able to see, but he assumed they were armed.
“There was one on one side and one on the other,” he said.
The officers instructed him to come out, and started to handcuff him. He told them he had a bad back, and he felt they treated him more gently as a result.
As they were in the process of affixing the cuffs, someone called out to police officers from the apartments across the street.
“They said ‘Hey, you’re supposed to be over here,’” he said.
Officers released Nelson and went across the street. Two officers waited with him, and told him they were responding to a reported armed robbery. Another officer apologized and wrote the incident number on the back of his card.
He says he missed sleep over the next few days, and after officers left never heard anything from the police.
“I kept replaying what could have gone wrong in my head,” he said.
He still wonders how his address ended up connected to the report.
“I use GPS myself and I know GPS might be two or three houses away,” he said.
Nelson’s account of events that night is largely confirmed by a police report furnished by Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminksi.
Officers initially responded to a phone call reporting a man breaking into a house and threatening a woman, wrote Officer Robert Heimerl. While en route, the report updated to indicate that the subject was armed.
The address officers were given was Nelson’s, according to the report.
Also according to the report, officers pointed guns at Nelson.
“We identified ourselves as police and a male came out into the front porch area,” Heimerl wrote. “We gave him commands to keep his hands up and walk outside. I had my handgun aimed at his center mass during this time.”
Once Nelson was in handcuffs, Heimerl wrote that he temporarily holstered his weapon, at which point, someone called out from across the street.
“I then determined that (Nelson’s address) was the wrong address,” he wrote.
Police rushed to respond to the correct address. It later turned out that while there was a man who had entered a house unwanted, no gun was found, according to the report.
Police charged Timothy Bradley, no age given, with trespassing and disorderly conduct after finding him inside an apartment across the street. Bradley later blew a 0.148 parts per million blood alcohol count on an alcohol breath test. The limit for driving in Wisconsin is .008.
Online court records do not show anyone with that name being charged with disorderly conduct or trespassing on or about that date in either Dodge or Jefferson Counties. Police eventually returned Bradley to his apartment on Fox Creek Drive later that night, according to the report.
The police response was inappropriate, Nelson said.
“It’s a joke,” he said.
Nelson said he’s particularly upset that no one from the police department’s leadership called him after the fact to apologize.
Asked whether the response was inappropriate or appropriate, Kaminski said it was appropriate given what officers knew at the time. The absence of a gun was also an error of the moment likely caused by the heat of the situation, Kaminski said.
“There’s a lot of emotion,” he said. “There’s also a lot of panic. You’re talking to somebody who speaks English as a second language.”
Because officers drew a handgun, the incident qualifies as a “use of force” incident, which is scrutinized annually by the department as part of the accreditation process, Kaminski said.
Kaminski blamed technology for the address error. The cell phone used to call in the initial report was geotagged by Jefferson County Dispatch as Nelson’s address, Kaminski said.
“You would have to talk to the cell phone provider as to why a location would map to a location that it’s not at,” he said.
Anyone concerned that their house could also be incorrectly targeted by a geotag system should take consolation in the fact that while Watertown police respond to more than 17,000 calls annually,and less than 1% end up with the use of force, said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland.
As for the question that keeps Nelson up at night — what could have gone wrong? — McFarland said she has no response for that.
“I’m not going to answer a hypothetical question,” she said. “Nor should anybody.”
This story was corrected at 12:17 p.m. March 6 to correctly reflect who was released by police.
