Wrestling room named after Garvey

JOHNSON CREEK — After 16 years, Superintendent/Business Manager Michael Garvey was surprised after his last school board meeting with the naming of the wrestling room in his honor. In attendance were board members, family, staff, friends, and donors. More than $20,000 was collected to make this project a reality.
Board President Richard Wrench spoke of Garvey’s accomplishments in the district. He named a few, including financially rescued the district, improved the special education program, turned around the working relationship with village government, implemented personalized learning and persisted in completing new buildings for the district.
Wrench said, “Mike has always had a passion for wrestling and has done so much to breathe new life into the wrestling program at Johnson Creek, so how appropriate to name the wrestling center after him. Thank you, Dr. Garvey, for your service to the district. We really appreciate you and will greatly miss you.”
Wrench continued by thanking the attendees for their donations to One Team One Dream, the fundraising component for the athletic fields. One Team One Dream named facilities include Glover Football Field, Wuestenberg baseball and softball fields, Weis Center, Berres Fieldhouse. Donations of any size are accepted by mail to One Team One Dream, P.O. Box 39, Johnson Creek, Wi. 53038.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.