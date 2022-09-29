No firefighters were injured, but an elderly female resident suffered smoke inhalation in this fire that occurred Wednesday at a home at 429 Edward St. in Fort Atkinson. The home is likely a total loss, according to Fort Atkinson Fire Department officials.
FORT ATKINSON—No firefighters were injured, but an elderly female resident suffered smoke inhalation in a fire that occurred Wednesday at a home at 429 Edward St. in a residential neighborhood just north of downtown Fort Atkinson.
The home is likely a total loss, according to Fort Atkinson Fire Department officials, who added that the woman was treated and transported by Whitewater EMS to Fort Memorial Hospital. Her condition was not available.
A 16-year-old female, who also lives at the residence, was not at home at the time of the incident, but a cat was found to have perished in the blaze that was reported to the fire department at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department’s division chief and Wednesday’s incident’s commander, Dion Brown, the fire was under control by 12:04 p.m., with a subsequent fire in the attic controlled by 12:30 p.m.
Brown said the initial fire started from an, as yet, unknown source on the older home’s front porch. The fire then spread upward quickly to the second story and attic.
Brown said it is likely that the home—80% of which was burned—will be declared a total loss. He said a damage estimate is pending, with an investigation into land records needed.
“Even the kitchen and the back of the house burned,” he said.
Brown noted that approximately 10 fire departments from around the area provided mutual aid, with Watertown occupying Fort Atkinson’s station in case another incident occurred.
Brown said the scene on Edward Street was cleared by 2:37 p.m. Wednesday.
