Woman severely injured after being bucked from horse By the Daily Times staff Aug 1, 2022 LOWELL — A woman was seriously injured after getting bucked off a horse in the Town of Lowell Friday.Clyman-Lowell-Reeseville (CLR) Fire and Rescue Chief Eric Howlett said the 20-year-old woman was found by her mother at approximately 6:30 p.m. lying in a pasture.Howlett said because of the severity of the woman's injuries and the location of the incident, a medical helicopter was needed.He said the woman was taken by Med Flight to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.Assisting at the scene were CLR Fire and First Responders and Lifestar paramedics.The scene was cleared at 8 p.m. Friday.
