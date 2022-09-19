JUNEAU – Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow sentenced Karin Luttinen, 46, of Milwaukee to a probation period of three years Friday for her role in concealing the death of a child.

However, Snow did impose and stayed one-and-a-half years of prison and two years of extended supervision only to be served if Luttinen does not successfully complete probation. Snow also ordered Luttinen to serve six months of jail as a condition of probation, pay a $5,000 fine and complete 60 hours of community service. Mental health treatment was also ordered as part of the sentence.

