James Zumstein will be leading the 2023 Jefferson County Clean Sweep and other waste collection events.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON — A relatively new Jefferson County Solid Waste/Clean Sweep Specialist is in place, as are dates for countywide Clean Sweep events for spring and fall.

James Zumstein replaces Caitlin McAleavey in the position of solid waste/clean sweep specialist and said this week he is excited to announce Clean Sweep events allowing residents of Jefferson County to safely dispose of everything from unwanted appliances to old chemicals.

