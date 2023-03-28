The Wisconsin DMV can help voters obtain an ID to show at the polls if the voter does not already have one, according to a press release.
Wisconsin does not require a separate “voter ID” and a REAL ID is not required in the state. Existing forms of ID, like a driver’s license or other state-issued ID card, are accepted at the polls.
First, voters wondering what forms of ID are acceptable at the polls can check the Wisconsin Elections Commission website. Those looking to get their first Wisconsin ID can begin at DMV’s website wisconsindmv.gov/idcards. This ID may be obtained free from the DMV if used for voting purposes.
Potential applicants can identify the required documents and then bring them to the nearest DMV office.
Appointments are available but not required. Certain documents, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, are necessary to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card.
If all documentation is not readily available, DMV offers the ID Petition Process (IDPP) that may be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.
Help obtaining a voter ID is available by phone at (844) 588-1069.
More information is available on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.