Danielle Krahn shows Dave Pawl the beginning of her acrylic pour painting. In class on Tuesday students learned how to control the dilution and movement of acrylic paint in order to create abstract designs. “By manipulating the balance of water and a special ‘pouring medium’ the paint can flow and marbleize in rather than blending together,” said Pawl.
Two of the three winners of this year’s Wisconsin Art Education Association President’s Award teach at Watertown High School.
Dave Pawl is being honored for his work leading the Visual Arts Classic and Jana Strobel is being honored for her work in designing the Art Times publication.
Pawl and Strobel are co-advisers of the WHS chapter of National Art Honors Society as well as the Visual Arts Classic team. They host the Watertown Art Walk, Chalk the Walk, Student Art Showcase and Arts, Beats and Eats.
The award recognizes contributions to art education in the state and is selected annually by the president of Wisconsin Art Education Association. It is given to teachers who “have gone notably above and beyond,” according to the WAEA website. The group says its mission is to “promote excellence in visual art and design education for all students, art advocates and art educators.”
Pawl has co-chaired the Visual Arts Classic with Doua Vue from Milton High School, another recipient of the Wisconsin Art Education Association President’s Award for 2022, to make sure it continued after previous teachers who organized it retired. Last year the two also took on the role as state co-chairs.
It’s one of many top awards for Pawl, who has taught art at Watertown high school since 2001 and advises the Anime Manga Club.
He was awarded a Kohl Fellowship in 2007, and Outstanding Citizen Award in 2014, and was 2017 WAEA Outstanding Art Educator at the Secondary Level.
Strobel, who has taught art at Watertown High School since 2007, has also earned her share of teaching awards. She was awarded AAUW Woman of Merit in 2017, Outstanding Service Award—Watertown Arts Council in 2017, Watertown Arts Council Service Award in 2017, Channel NBC 15 Crystal Apple Award in 2017, and Watertown Elks Club Citizen of the Year in 2021.
She has been the WAEA editor since 2016 and also serves as state conference co-chair for the Wisconsin Art Education Conference.
At school, Strobel and her colleague, Hillary Lobenstein, are co-founders of the Gosling Nest, which is a free resource for WHS students. The mission of The Gosling Nest is to model compassion through providing food, clothing, and other basic necessities to Watertown High School students to promote educational success.
Outside of school, Strobel is active in Watertown Arts Council as the vice-president. Strobel has also been coaching dance for more than 20 years for the Watertown Blue Revue with her mom and sister.
Pawl wrote the first department of public instruction approved visual arts and social studies crosswalk for his AP Art History Curriculum. For the past four years, he also served as Secondary Representative for WAEA and has been President of the Watertown Arts Council since 2007.
Pawl and Strobel’s students have received recognition in the State Youth Art Month Exhibit, Scholastic Art and Writing Contest, and Arts for All Wisconsin. The two are presenters annually at the Wisconsin Art Education Conference and hold positions on the WAEA State Board.
