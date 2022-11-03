Wisconsin 5th District race: Incumbent Congressman Scott Fitzgerald eyes re-election against Mike Van Someren

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald will face political newcomer Mike Van Someren for the Fifth Congressional District seat in the Nov. 8 general election.
The district comprises Jefferson County, a portion of Dodge County (including the cities of Watertown, Juneau, villages of Reeseville, Hustisford and Iron Ridge); Washington County; Waukesha County; portions of Milwaukee County (including Greenfield, Wauwatosa and West Allis); and the city of Whitewater in Walworth County.
Fitzgerald, 58, a Republican, won the right to represent Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional succeeding James Sensenbrenner in November of 2020.
Fitzgerald was first elected to the Wisconsin State Senate in 1994. He was the majority leader in 2019, 2017, 2015, 2013, 2011 (through July 24, 2012); and minority leader in 2011 (effective July 24, 2012), 2009, and 2007. He also served as majority leader from Sept. 17, 2004 to Nov. 10, 2004.
He is married to Lisa Fitzgerald.
He is a 1981 graduate of Hustisford High School and earned a bachelor of science degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh in 1985. He purchased and ran the Dodge County Independent News in Juneau in 1990 and sold it in 1996 to the Watertown Daily Times, where he remained as an associate publisher for several years.
Fitzgerald has served 27 years in the Army Reserves, retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel.
He supports the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to overturn Roe v. Wade. Fitzgerald said he’s always been a strong advocate of pro-life policies.
“As the author of the bill to ban partial-birth abortion in the state legislature, my record is clear,” he said.
While he didn’t offer any specifics to end gun violence, Fitzgerald said he supports the Second Amendment.
“My support for the Second Amendment has been consistent and unwavering,” he said. “I believe we must rigorously enforce the laws on the books and repeal policies that lead to more crime and endanger public safety.”
He also said he’s against the Democrats’ support for defunding the police. Fitzgerald said he stands with those in law enforcement.
“It is abundantly clear Democrats’s support for defunding the police and weakening bail have harmed our communities,” he said. “As a father and son of former law enforcement, we must support those who put their lives on the line to protect us and prosecute those who break the law.”
