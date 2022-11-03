Wisconsin 5th District race: Incumbent Congressman Scott Fitzgerald eyes re-election against Mike Van Someren

Scott Fitzgerald

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald will face political newcomer Mike Van Someren for the Fifth Congressional District seat in the Nov. 8 general election.

The district comprises Jefferson County, a portion of Dodge County (including the cities of Watertown, Juneau, villages of Reeseville, Hustisford and Iron Ridge); Washington County; Waukesha County; portions of Milwaukee County (including Greenfield, Wauwatosa and West Allis); and the city of Whitewater in Walworth County.

