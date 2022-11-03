Wisconsin 5th District race: Attorney Mike Van Someren makes his case against incumbent Scott Fitzgerald

Attorney Mike Van Someren is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald in the Fifth Congressional District race Nov. 8.
The district comprises Jefferson County, a portion of Dodge County (including the cities of Watertown, Juneau, villages of Reeseville, Hustisford and Iron Ridge); Washington County; Waukesha County; portions of Milwaukee County (including Greenfield, Wauwatosa and West Allis); and the city of Whitewater in Walworth County.
Van Someren, 38, of Pewaukee, is a real estate and business attorney and shareholder since 2020 at Davis and Kuelthau Business Law Firm in Milwaukee.
He is married to Renee Van Someren. The couple have two daughters.
Van Someren was named an NAIOP-WI Developing Leader All-Star twice; Up and Coming Lawyer in the 2019 Wisconsin Law Journal, Wisconsin Super Lawyer and Rising Star from 2020-2022, Best Lawyers in America from 2022-2023 and BizTimes Rising Star Attorney in 2022.
He is a board member for the Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County. He is also a member of Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church where he serves as the finance chairperson.
Van Someren earned his law degree from Marquette University Law School in 2012.
He said the U.S. Supreme Court made the wrong decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. He said the framework of the law left the decision to obtain an abortion in the hands of a woman and whomever she decided to involve in that decision.
“I want to make sure that women in all income brackets have access to quality healthcare so that pregnancy isn’t as risky as it currently is here in the U.S.,” he said.
He also said common sense gun laws are needed to help curb gun violence.
Van Someren said he supports background checks for all transfers of firearms so it prevents those who are dangerous from owning firearms. He supports a waiting period of 7-10 days from the start date of the background check to the date the person can obtain a firearm.
If elected, he said, he would work to make sure the local police departments have the resources they need to determine what they need to improve public safety.
“A large part of this is broadening the public safety umbrella to include social workers, psychologists and other professionals to deal with such issues as homelessness and drug abuse so police officers can focus on handling and preventing more dangerous criminal activities,” he said.
Van Someren said this approach has the added benefits of being more cost effective and better at reducing more crime.
“This approach has shown to be cheaper to treat drug abuse and work with the homeless through social programs than it is to jail them,” he said. “These ideas are supported by law enforcement leaders, but the incumbent congressman voted against all of them in the last year.”
