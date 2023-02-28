Wind speeds pick up for Northern and Southern Jefferson Counties Monday
One of the few ponding water examples Monday. Captured near E. Gate Drive and Summit Ave., Watertown.

 Nicole Eithun

Monday’s rains and gusting winds could create issues for drivers this evening as temperatures fall, National Weather Service officials said.

Rain and winds picked up Monday morning starting at 5 a.m. for Northern Jefferson and Southern Dodge counties.

