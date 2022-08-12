Whitewater man faces felony charged from 2021 Watertown incident

William Mills

JUNEAU — A Whitewater man facing charges stemming from an incident in Watertown last year made his initial appearance this week in Dodge County Circuit Court.

William Mills, 36, is facing felony burglary and aggravated battery, along with misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct; all with the use of dangerous weapon enhancers.

