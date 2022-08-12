Whitewater man faces felony charged from 2021 Watertown incident

JUNEAU — A Whitewater man facing charges stemming from an incident in Watertown last year made his initial appearance this week in Dodge County Circuit Court.
William Mills, 36, is facing felony burglary and aggravated battery, along with misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct; all with the use of dangerous weapon enhancers.
If convicted, Mills faces up to 32 years in prison.
Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim set a $5,000 signature bond Monday for Mills.
Seim also ordered Mills not to have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim or the residence. Mills was also ordered to not have any violent or abusive contact with anyone. He must not possess any firearms.
According to the criminal complaint, Watertown police were called to an apartment in October of 2021 following reports of an individual who had forced himself into the residence and assaulted a male occupant.
Mills entered a bedroom and attacked the victim in his bed, at one point brandishing a firearm, the complaint said. The victim struggled with Mills while a female occupant of the apartment called 911.
Before law enforcement arrived, Mills had fled the scene after being stabbed twice in the shoulder, according to the criminal complaint.
Police recovered a pistol magazine at the scene believed to belong to Mills, the complaint said.
With the help of the victims and social media, officers received a description of the suspect’s vehicle and were also able to identify Mills as the assailant.
Mills has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 25 at Dodge County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.