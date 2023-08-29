While the sun shines...
Buy Now
Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com

With the temperatures in the upper-70s and sun shining brightly Monday afternoon, Eric Dempsey of N5644 County Highway P in the town of Farmington didn’t waste any time working in his field.

He was busy weaving a path back and forth on less than one acre of property covered with alfalfa.

  
Load comments