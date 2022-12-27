The Watertown Amateur Radio Club is putting out the call for new members.

Founded in 1982 with members from Watertown and the surrounding communities, the group of radio enthusiasts enjoy communication using shortwave radios for purposes of non-commercial exchange of messages, wireless experimentation, self-training, private recreation, contesting and emergency communications. The club has more than 30 members from all around the Dane, Dodge, Jefferson and Waukesha county areas.

