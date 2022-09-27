Welcome to your new look, a single-section product with all your normal content.
Local stories start in front, sports from the back, and everything else in between. We want you to enjoy the new journey through the paper as we work to bring this new look and feel to our subscribers.
Sports junkies can pull out the sports pages and read while the rest of the paper is shared. Our visual journalists are working to incorporate more and larger photos throughout the product. Our e-edition is created just the same as the paper.
The easy-to-read format makes for some efficiencies we can use to help manage the costs of all the components we use to put the paper together. Our focus is to keep driving local content while we build other content around the platform. We have a new comics/puzzle section in today’s paper as well, in part created from feedback provided by 1,400 survey respondents.
Earlier this year, we surveyed subscribers and readers for input on our comics, puzzles and advice columns. Many of you participated in the study. Your answers helped us craft our efforts and design this new set of pages.
Our comics, puzzles and advice columns will be a combination of standards, the usual suspects, and some new material. We are working toward a common comics page across all our publications to help with efficiency.
All of our publications will have changes, with most gaining some content. We did our best to honor the answers to the survey and stay consistent with the most popular comics and features we have had.
The result is three pages of comics, puzzles and advice columns in all papers. Our cross-functional team working for months with other Adams Publishing Group papers and outside vendors to come up with this collection. We settled on a final version knowing it can grow and change in the future.
There are several reasons for this upcoming change, which we hope people will like:
The design changes help with efficiency, costs and our production workflow.
This helps us manage inflationary pressure.
The shorter size was created as a more efficient way to handle our newsprint consumption.
Our aluminum plate consumption will improve offsetting the price increases.
There will be shorter pages, but more pages.
Change to our audience and subscribers can be hard. We understand the challenge. We are willing to work with you wherever we can. We ask you to give us a chance to be new and different.
If you have questions about our new format, please feel free to contact Orestes Baez, regional president for Adams Publishing Group of Southern Wisconsin at obaez@adamspg.com.
We hope to engage you in many ways as we evolve our new look. Thank you for being a subscriber and reader.
