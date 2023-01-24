With weight restrictions placed on the Main Street or Cole Memorial bridge Monday the city’s fire department will use different routes to respond to emergency calls.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Waukesha-based Corre, Watertown’s structural engineering firm, will only allow a weight limit of 20 tons or 40,000 pounds. Before the change, the bridge had a 40-ton limit, according to a city press release.
The Watertown Fire Department’s engine weighs approximately 20 tons, said Watertown Fire Chief Travis Teesch. The city’s ladder truck weighs about 40 tons.
“If we’re using the engine or ladder truck we will have to use Milwaukee or Cady streets,” he said.
Cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, box trucks and school buses can cross the bridge without issue. Semi-trucks, dump trucks and fire trucks will be prohibited, according to the release.
The DOT based the weight limit on various areas of the bridge’s general deterioration. They recommended the 20-ton posting remain in place until the bridge is replaced. However, if detours of heavier trucks become an issue, the city is to contact the state to revisit the weight limit posting and load rating on repair of the bridge deck, according to the release.
“While I am disappointed that we’ve gotten to a point where this action needs to be taken, I am glad there was agreement on taking this step. I will continue to advocate for the expedited replacement of this bridge,” the press release quotes Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland as saying.
City employees will continue to monitor the bridge for additional deterioration and to ensure the steel plate remains secured in place until repairs can be completed. Bridge deck repair work is planned for this spring. Bridge removal and replacement is scheduled for 2025, but could be moved up to 2024, according to the release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.