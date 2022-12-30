We Energies Ixonia LNG plant construction appears ahead of schedule Steve Sharp steves@wdtimes.com Steve Sharp Author email Dec 30, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Construction on the We Energies’ liquid natural gas tank and related facility in Ixonia appears to be ahead of schedule. This is a view of the new dome roof from North Road. Steve Sharp Buy Now We Energies’ liquid natural gas tank with its new, domed roof is shown Thursday from Hill Road. Steve Sharp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IXONIA—Construction on the We Energies’ liquid natural gas tank and related facility in Ixonia appears to be ahead of schedule.We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway said in early December the domed roof of the tank was scheduled to be put into place in early 2023.However the roof is now in place and can be seen from the west on North Road and from the south on Hill Road.“The roof was constructed on the floor of the tank and then raised with air pressure and welded into place at the top of the tank,” Conway said.A roof has also been installed on the LNG tank at We Energies’ new facility in Bluff Creek in the Town of LaGrange in Walworth County.A 155-foot outer tank sits beneath the roof. Process buildings are currently being constructed on the site where the gas will be warmed and cooled.Warmed gas is sent into the distribution system, cooled to a liquid and stored.The proposed We Energies facility will include the 15-story, 150-foot-diameter tank to store 12 million gallons of liquified natural gas, officials have said.A section of the facility’s pipeline will connect to a gas main, a natural gas pipeline and an electric substation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Neosho man reported drowned in Rubicon river Young victims identified in fatal Watertown fire Rosy-Lane Holsteins in Watertown experiences Christmas fire Hartford woman makes initial appearance after biting Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy Lake Mills insurance agent charged with child sex offenses Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-29
