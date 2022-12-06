South Water Street reopening
A schematic showing the parking areas and vehicle travel lanes is shown. 

South Water Street from West Main Street south to Emmet Street (block between the Town Square and Library) was reopened to traffic on Monday, Dec. 5 in Watertown. 

The reopened block features a narrowed, curbless street cross section that is designed to calm traffic and aesthetically complement the Town Square and Library.

