Watertown's South Water Street reopening Dec 6, 2022

South Water Street from West Main Street south to Emmet Street (block between the Town Square and Library) was reopened to traffic on Monday, Dec. 5 in Watertown. The reopened block features a narrowed, curbless street cross section that is designed to calm traffic and aesthetically complement the Town Square and Library.Other features include: Reconstructed two-lane concrete street, permeable paver parking areas, bike racks and community table and gathering spaces.
