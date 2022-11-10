City leaders are unsure how they can breathe life back into the summer institution that is Watertown's Riverfest, which lost money this year and is losing its founder and chairman, Tom Schultz.
Schultz, who, with friends, started the music-filled, four-day party more than three decades ago, said this week he is vexed by how the beloved institution should move into the future.
"I’m not sure what the next steps will be," he said. "It will take some time for the city to define a viable solution, and it’s quite possible there are no good, acceptable ones."
Riverfest is run by a nonprofit organization that is self-funded and self-sustaining, and it attracts thousands of people to Riverside Park in the heart of Watertown each summer in early August. The event features bands, local food, drink, a carnival midway and other attractions, such as a car show and distance run.
Schultz spoke with the Daily Times days after a city meeting in which Mayor Emily McFarland and others expressed their concern for the coming years of the festival in light of the fact that other longtime volunteers are also leaving. Among those is veteran musical coordinator John Ertl.
McFarland also expressed concerns about costs the city might incur were it to inherit the festival.
Complicating these matters is the reality that many of the classic rock bands that were the musical backbone of the festival no longer exist and fees charged by existing touring bands have risen astronomically.
In a nutshell, Schultz said, every festival cost imaginable is rising.
"Musical tastes have changed over the years, and we have tried to keep up with that pace," Schultz said.
Schultz said one of the most popular kinds of music among the general population that attends Riverfest is classic rock, but getting original bands from that era is next to impossible these days.
"Many are beyond our price limits and bands from that era, for the most part, are no longer touring," he said. "We have also noted the country genre has become very pricey, even if the band has only one or two hits."
Even many of the tribute bands Riverfest has used over the years have become more popular and therefore more expensive, he said. Smaller, regional acts can fill in many of the gaps and are available, but crowds demand national acts on Friday and Saturday nights, and those are harder to secure.
"Because of our long history and success, we have an endless number of local and regional bands asking to perform at the festival," he said. "That has been a tremendous help in securing the best bands from the area, but it doesn’t always allow us to get the national acts that we could years ago."
Volunteers disappearing
The festival continues to be better organized year after year because it has a strong team of volunteers, Schultz said, but these folks are moving into retirement in disturbing numbers.
In a news release this week, McFarland called the retiring volunteers "amazing" and labeled Schultz "irreplaceable." Schultz added that younger volunteers tend to be busier, with other priorities and don't have as much time.
He said the average person has no idea of the number of volunteers required to present a festival the size of Riverfest in a community as small as Watertown.
"We have been able to get enough volunteers every year, but it gets more difficult with each festival," he said. "There is no doubt that the spirit of volunteerism is one of the major factors that held this event together all these years."
What's the vision?
All of this puts the event at a crossroads.
Higher costs and smaller crowds since the start of the pandemic in 2020 have caused many other music festivals to disappear, Schultz said, because the economics just don't work out and because they, too, are struggling to find volunteers.
One possible way forward is a scaled-down version of the gathering. He said that should be part of the conversation.
"That is certainly always an option, but there are consequences with that concept," he said. "Another thought was to have a series of smaller concerts at the new Bentzin Family Town Square during weekends in the summer and that could be a solid alternative."
McFarland said there isn't an easy solution to the modern-day conundrums facing Riverfest.
"It is not economically possible for the festival to continue in its current format, so we need to think of ways to increase revenue and reduce expenses," she said. "I’m incredibly hopeful that a clear situation will present itself, it just hasn’t yet and that’s why we’re having this open discussion, so people can step forward with ideas."
McFarland said the city is already starting to feel the pressures of the summer of 2023 and next year's Riverfest looming because the city budget is to be approved at the end of this month and contract negotiations for the festival begin in December.
“We hope that we can figure out a way to make the festival happen," she said. "We all have these impactful memories of growing up at the park and at the same time, we are charged with ensuring the best financial situation for the city that we can. Putting the city in jeopardy of paying for the current level of overages or, should a bad weather day happen, worse overages than we can predict, is concerning."
Economic, social intangibles
Schultz said he believes the festival comes with many intangibles and that Watertown, as a community, has benefited from the festival in many different ways.
"There's obviously the economic aspect of people buying food and staying overnight, but there's also a marketing aspect that's more difficult to quantify," he said. "People from outside the community come and they see a wonderful city and a beautiful Riverside Park. They also visit other attractions in the community, both before and after festival hours. All in all, I think it has been a good tourism event for Watertown and the surrounding areas."
Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Robin Kaufmann confirmed Schultz's statement.
"Watertown Riverfest impacts the community in ways you wouldn’t automatically think of," she said. "For instance, our gas stations are busier. I have heard from vendors who can’t keep their product on the shelves in those four days. Retailers see new faces, and off-site restaurants and bars cater to the Riverfest crowd. Visitors come for the festival, but certainly make their way throughout the city."
Kaufmann said Riverfest weekend is a popular date for family and high school reunions. She said those groups have a big impact on hotel stays.
"The event is near and dear to my heart," she said. "I work all four days at the event, taking photos and answering questions via social media, but beyond that, it holds a special place personally. I have been to every Riverfest since its inception. I came as a little girl with my family and now I bring my teenagers. I can’t imagine a summer without Watertown Riverfest. With help from this strong community, I have hope we can come to a resolution for the 2023 event."
The mayor said she would hate to see Riverfest go away, as it runs to the heart of the community.
"It’s the one weekend a year that you know a lot of people pencil in early to be in town, to invite their family and friends to town and to just be together in this simpler way," she said. "It is our opportunity to share our community pride in what makes Watertown unique to residents and visitors."
McFarland encouraged residents to reach out to their alderperson with ideas on how Riverfest can successfully continue.
"I feel confident to say that a lot of us feel the importance of maintaining Riverfest and are remembering that, as we navigate the future of the festival, we just have to also be financially and operationally realistic," the mayor said. "No matter how much we love the festival, we can’t run it without money and staffing."
